Centre cuts Customs duty on key mobile phone parts to boost local manufacturing

"The mobile phone production in India had increased from 5.8 crore units valued at about Rs 18,900 crore in 2014-15 to 31 crore units valued at over Rs 2,75,000 crore in the last financial year, as a result of various initiatives of the government, including the 'Phased Manufacturing programme'," she said during her Union Budget 2023-24 speech in Parliament.

She also proposed to reduce the BCD on parts of open cells of TV panels to 2.5 per cent to promote value addition in the manufacturing of televisions.

A. Gururaj, MD, Optiemus Electronics Ltd, said that continuing the import duty cuts on camera lens and batteries for mobile manufacturing "is a welcome step and this will continue to fuel the remarkable growth India has witnessed in domestic manufacturing."