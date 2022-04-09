Centre declares Hafiz Saeed's son terrorist

According to an order issued by the Centre, Talha Saeed has been actively visiting various Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) centres across Pakistan and during his sermons, he propagates jihad against India, Israel, the US and Indian interests in other western countries.

Hafiz Talha Saeed, the son of Hafiz Mohammad Saeed, is a senior leader of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and is the head of the cleric wing of the LeT.