‘Centre does not intend to interfere in state cooperatives’

New Delhi: Asserting that reforms are required to strengthen cooperatives in the country, Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said the Centre does not intend to interfere in the functioning of state cooperatives but will endeavour to bring uniformity in state laws through dialogue and coordination.
He also emphasised on the need to develop cooperatives in a uniform manner in order to take the cooperative sector to the next level and ensure its contribution towards doubling farmers' income and making India a USD 5 trillion economy.
The successful cooperative models like IFFCO and Amul need to be emulated by adopting corporate principles with cooperative perspective, professionalism, modernisation and transparency in governance, he said.
The new cooperation policy will be ready in the next 8-9 months, the minister said.
Addressing the two-day national conference on new cooperative policy, Shah said, "we have a strong base (of cooperatives in the country). However, we need to frame a new policy to remove hurdles and provide a platform to grow further".
Among the key reforms required for strengthening cooperatives, the minister stressed on having better coordination between cooperatives and bringing uniformity in state laws.
Shah also asserted that the Centre will not intervene in state cooperatives but will push for bringing uniformity in state laws through a consultation process.
"State assemblies have exclusive right over state cooperatives and no one wants to interfere in that. But through dialogue, we want to bring uniformity in state laws with their acceptance otherwise cooperatives will not survive for long," he said.
The minister pointed out that cooperative laws in four states -- Uttar Pradesh, Sikkim, Gujarat and Odisha -- that he has analysed are primitive and are not relevant now.
"We need to bring change but through dialogue and agreement with states. The process is long but necessary. We cannot impose and get it done," he noted.
The minister also pointed out that there is lack of coordination between cooperatives at village level in some parts of the country and there is no facility to help each other, adding that the gap needs to be addressed.
Further, Shah mentioned that there was a suggestion to balance cooperatives, public and private sector in different five-year plans but unfortunately no work was done. The work commenced only after a new ministry was formed in July 2021.