‘Centre does not intend to interfere in state cooperatives’

New Delhi: Asserting that reforms are required to strengthen cooperatives in the country, Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said the Centre does not intend to interfere in the functioning of state cooperatives but will endeavour to bring uniformity in state laws through dialogue and coordination.

He also emphasised on the need to develop cooperatives in a uniform manner in order to take the cooperative sector to the next level and ensure its contribution towards doubling farmers' income and making India a USD 5 trillion economy.

The successful cooperative models like IFFCO and Amul need to be emulated by adopting corporate principles with cooperative perspective, professionalism, modernisation and transparency in governance, he said.