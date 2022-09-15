Centre effects major bureaucratic rejig at top level

The reshuffle came at a time when the government is aiming for efficient implementation of the Centre's policies and flagship schemes even as the Opposition parties step up the heat on the BJP, including the Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress.

As per the order issued on Thursday evening by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, Arun Singhal, IAS (UP, 1987), has been appointed Secretary in the Department of Fertilisers. Earlier, he was with the FSSAI.