Centre elevates 6 top IPS officers as special directors, 6 others as special DG

New Delhi: In a major bureaucratic reshuffle covering the intelligence wing, anti-terror agency, and three key Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), the Central government has promoted a dozen senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officers to the ranks of Special Directors and Special Directors General.

Six "hard-core officers" among these 12 have been promoted to the ranks of Special Directors in the Intelligence Bureau (IB), while others as Special Directors General in the Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and the National Investigation Agency (NIA). All these officers belong to different cadres of the 1989 and 1990 batches.



The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) on Monday approved these appointments following the proposals received earlier from the Ministry of Home Affairs.



Central government's most trusted and dedicated 1989-batch IPS officer of Uttarakhand cadre Safi Ahsan Rizvi and five other officers have been promoted as Special Directors in the IB from the post of Additional Directors.



Rizvi has been posted to the new rank against an existing vacancy from the date of assumption of charge of the post or until further orders, whichever is earlier, says a Ministry of Personnel statement, adding the promotion of five other officers in the IB are based on "in situ basis" by temporarily upgrading the posts of Additional Director held by them from the date of assumption of charge of the post or until further orders, whichever is earlier.