Centre extends emergency procurement powers of defence forces

ANI
New Delhi, Apr 5 : With a majority of defence forces' tenders to buy weapon systems under emergency acquisition powers yet to be concluded, the Defence Ministry has extended the window by another six months to acquire equipment under the fast track procedures.
The emergency procurement powers were given to the defence forces in August last year for six months to buy more equipment for strengthening their preparedness along the China border. "A high-level meeting of the Defence Ministry has extended the emergency acquisition powers to the three defence forces by six months in which they can conclude the projects for which tenders have already been issued," sources in defence forces told ANI.
The forces have around 300 proposals for weapon systems, spares and other equipment of which a majority are yet to be concluded, they said.
Under the emergency powers, the government had made it mandatory that forces could buy equipment under 'Make in India' only with a minimum of 60 per cent indigenous content, defence officials said.