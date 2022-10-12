Centre forms committee to examine WHO details on 66 kid deaths in The Gambia

New Delhi: The Centre has formed a four-member panel to examine the detailed report shared by the World Health Organisation on 66 children’s deaths in The Gambia reportedly after using Indian-made medicines.

“The committee will examining and analysing adverse event reports, causal relationship, and all related details shared by WHO. After examining, the committee will suitably advise and recommend the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) about further course of action. The committee may co-opt any other technical expert as deemed necessary, an official source told IANS.

The WHO had issued an alert on four India-made cough and cold syrups “potentially linked with acute kidney injuries and 66 deaths among children in the Gambia”.

The committee will be chaired by Dr Y.K Gupta, Vice Chairperson, Standing National Committee on Medicines. The other members are Dr Pragya D. Yadav, NIV, ICMR, Pune, Dr Arti Bahl, Division of Epidemiology, NCDC, New Delhi, and A.K. Pradhan, JDC(I), CDSCO.