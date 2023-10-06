Centre forms team to assess damage by glacial lake outburst flood in Sikkim

In a statement, the MHA said the central government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was standing shoulder to shoulder with Sikkim.

It said that the central government has assured all possible help to the Government of Sikkim.

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah has approved the release of both the installments of Central Share of State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) to Sikkim, amounting to Rs 44.80 crore in advance for the year 2023-24 to help the state in providing relief measures to the affected people.