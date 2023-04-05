Centre has got proposals for computerisation of 58,383 PACS from 24 states, 4 UTs: Amit Shah

Shah shared the input through a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha. The Minister also informed that a centrally sponsored project for the computerisation of 63,000 functional PACS and Large Area Multipurpose Society (LAMPS) across the country with a total financial outlay of Rs 2,516 crore is under implementation.

The project entails bringing all the functional PACS onto ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) based common software, linking them with NABARD through State Cooperative Banks (StCBs) and District Central Cooperative Banks (DCCBs).