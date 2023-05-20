Centre moves SC seeking review of judgment on control of services in Delhi

The review petition, filed by the Centre, said: "To the extent the said judgment holds that the ideal conclusion would be that GNCTD ought to have control over 'services', subject to exclusion of subjects which are out of its legislative domain as the ministers who are charged with formulating policies in the territory of NCTD would be excluded from controlling the civil service officers would be anti-democratic is completely self-contradictory, in ignorance of the submissions made before the bench and further ex-facie an error apparent."

The Centre said the apex court has itself held that the Parliament has legislative competence over all matters in List II and List III in relation to NCTD, including the entries which have been kept out of the legislative domain of NCTD by virtue of Article 239AA(3)(a).