Centre mulls SOPs for safety, security of journalists after Atiq, Ashraf shot dead in Prayagraj

New Delhi: Taking cognisance of the killing of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj last night, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has decided to prepare Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for the safety and security of journalists, top sources said on Sunday.

The step is being taken after three assailants posing as journalists killed Atiq and Ashraf in Prayagraj, the source pointed out, adding the decision has been taken under the guidance of Home Minister Amit Shah and the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Atiq and Ashraf were shot dead in Prayagraj in full media glare on Saturday night.

Uttar Pradesh Police on Sunday said the assailants of the jailed gangster and his brother posed as journalists at the scene of the crime.