Centre notifies appointment of 5 new judges to SC

The Centre has now notified all the above five names as judges to the apex court.

The Supreme Court collegium is headed by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud. The top court has a sanctioned strength of 34 judges and is presently functioning with 27 judges. Thus, there are seven clear vacancies.

On Friday, Attorney General R. Venkataramani had informed a bench comprising justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Abhay S. Oka that the names of the five judges will be cleared very soon.

The Supreme Court had warned the Centre over the delay in clearing the transfer of high court judges recommended by the apex court collegium, saying it may result in both administrative and judicial actions which may not be palatable.