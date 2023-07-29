Centre notifies appointments of judges in 7 different HCs

The President has appointed Justices Basant Balaji, Chandrasekharan Kartha Jayachandran, Sophy Thomas, and Puthen Veedu Gopala Pillai Ajithkumar as permanent Judges in the Kerala High Court, after the SC Collegium recommended their names.

On March 17, the Collegium of the Kerala High Court unanimously recommended names of these Additional Judges for their appointment as permanent Judges.

The collegium noted that the Kerala Chief Minister and Governor concurred with the recommendation,” said the SC Collegium.