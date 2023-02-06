Centre notifies elevation of 11 advocates, 2 judicial officers as judges to 3 HCs

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju, in a tweet, said: "As per relevant provisions under the Constitution of India, the following Advocates and Judicial Officers are appointed as Additional Judges of Allahabad High Court, Karnataka High Court and Madras High Court. I extend my best wishes to all of them".

The notification issued in regards to Allahabad High Court said in the exercise of the power conferred by clause (1) of Article 224 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint Syed Qamar Hasan Rizvi, Manish Kumar Nigam, Anish Kumar Gupta, Nand Prabha Shukla, Kshitij Shailendra, and Vinod Diwakar, to be additional judges of Allahabad High Court, in that order of seniority for a period of two years, with effect from the date they assume charge of their respective offices.