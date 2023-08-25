Centre refutes China's claim of Modi-Xi meeting taking place at India's initiative

A pending request for a bilateral meeting was there from the Chinese side, government sources said.

They further added that both the leaders, however, had an "informal conversation" at the Leaders Lounge during the BRICS Summit at Johannesburg.

A Chinese foreign ministry press statement issued earlier in the day said, "President Xi Jinping talked with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit at the latter’s request on August 23, 2023."