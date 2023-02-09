national

Centre relaxes Covid travel norms for passengers from China

Representational Picture
Representational PicturePixabay
IANS

New Delhi: Amid declining Covid cases in the country, the Center on Thursday relaxed the travel norms for passengers from China and other six countries. However, the random testing of 2 per cent travellers coming to India will continue.

Updating the 'Guidelines for International Arrivals', the Health Ministry has dropped the existing requirements of pre-departure Covid-19 testing and uploading of Self-Health Declaration for international travellers coming from/via China, Singapore, Hong Kong, South Korea, Thailand, & Japan.

In a letter to the Civil Aviation Ministry, the Health Ministry has said: "As has been witnessed in the last 4 weeks, these countries are witnessing a sustained and significant decline in trajectory of Covid-19 cases. Further, as per World Health Organisation's latest situational update on Covid-19, a decline of 89 per cent in the number of newly confirmed cases in the past 28 days has been noted globally as compared to 28 days prior to that."

