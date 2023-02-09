Centre relaxes Covid travel norms for passengers from China

New Delhi: Amid declining Covid cases in the country, the Center on Thursday relaxed the travel norms for passengers from China and other six countries. However, the random testing of 2 per cent travellers coming to India will continue.

Updating the 'Guidelines for International Arrivals', the Health Ministry has dropped the existing requirements of pre-departure Covid-19 testing and uploading of Self-Health Declaration for international travellers coming from/via China, Singapore, Hong Kong, South Korea, Thailand, & Japan.