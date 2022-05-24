Centre relaxes pension rules for militancy affected J&K, NER employees

According to the earlier rule, the Next of the Kin (NoK) of an employee would not receive the family pension if he went missing and the family pension would not be paid till the missing government employee was declared dead in accordance with the law or till seven years had passed since he went missing.

As per the new Office Memorandum (OM), in all cases where a Government servant covered by National Pension Scheme (NPS) goes missing during service, the benefits of the family pension will be immediately paid to the family of the missing government servant and in case he re-appears and resumes service, the amount paid as family pension during the intervening time of his missing period can be accordingly deducted from his salary.