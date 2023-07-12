Centre releases Rs 7532 Cr to 22 states for disaster relief

Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, the two states which have been battered by heavy rains and floods leading to loss of lives, have been given Rs 180 crore and Rs 413 crore, respectively.

Maharashtra received the highest allocation of Rs 1,420 crore, Uttar Pradesh received Rs 812 crore, Odisha received Rs 707 crore, Bihar got Rs 624 crore and Gujarat received Rs 584 crore.

The amount has been released as per the recommendations of the Union Home Ministry.