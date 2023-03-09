Centre relooks at 'safe harbour' provision for internet intermediaries in digital era

"But in this day and age, is that really necessary? Is that safe harbour required?" Chandrasekhar asked.

The safe harbour provision gives internet intermediaries legal immunity against content shared by users on the platforms. It was part of the old IT Act, 2000.

"The law should be a principles-based rule providing a framework with very sound principles that can then be used to develop rules in the future," said the minister during a consultation with the stakeholders on the Digital India Act.