Centre says no need to interfere in EC appointment process, SC reserves judgment

New Delhi: Attorney General R. Venkataramani on Thursday told the Supreme Court that if it were to begin to doubt every step taken by the government in the process of appointment of the Election Commissioners, then it has implications on the integrity and independence of the institution.

A five-judge constitution bench, headed by Justice K.M. Joseph and comprising Justices Ajay Rastogi, Aniruddha Bose, Hrishikesh Roy, and C.T. Ravikumar, shot a volley of questions at the country’s top law officer in connection with the appointment of the Election Commissioner Arun Goel.

The bench posed some critical questions to the AG in connection with Goel’s appointment: what deliberation could have been done to finalise his name within 24 hours, same day clearance, same day process completed, and the appointment was made not even in 24 hours. The Centre has maintained that there is no trigger point for the Supreme Court to interfere in the appointment process of the election commissioner.