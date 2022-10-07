Centre sets up commission to examine granting SC status to converted Dalits

The commission will examine the matter of according Scheduled Caste (SC) status to new persons, who claim to historically have belonged to the Scheduled Castes but have converted to a religion other than those mentioned in the presidential orders issued from time to time under article 341 of the constitution.

The presidential orders granted SC status to only those who followed Hinduism, Buddhism, and Sikhism.

The commission will examine the implications on the existing Scheduled Castes, of adding such new persons as part of the existing list of Scheduled Castes.