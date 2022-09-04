Centre to bring Model Prisons Act: Amit Shah

"After the prison manual, we are now going to bring the Model Prisons Act, which will bring about necessary changes in the law in force since the British era. Right now, we are holding extensive discussions with states and I am sure that it will be brought within the next six months," Shah said.

He said the Model Prisons Act will be brought to make jails in the country state-of-the-art.

Shah stressed the need to address the issue of overcrowding in prisons, saying the jail administration cannot be improved without resolving these issues.

He also requested states to provide video conferencing facilities with the court in every district jail.

Shah identified the need to make arrangements "to keep prisoners who spread the propaganda of radicalisation and narcotics separate". The new jail manual also deals with information on controlling gangs inside the jail.

"I believe the prison administration is a very important wing of internal security. We cannot ignore jail administration. Society's perception of jails needs to be changed. Not all convicts lodged in jail are criminals by nature," the home minister said.

He said the process of punishment is also very important, but it is also the responsibility of the jail administration to find ways to rehabilitate prisoners in society.