Centre to come out with next installment of appointment letters soon

New Delhi: The Union government’s Department of Personnel will soon come out with the next installment of appointment letters to meet the target of 10 lakh government jobs in the next few months.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched Rozgar Mela - the recruitment drive for 10 lakh personnel via video conferencing on Saturday. During the ceremony, appointment letters were handed over to 75,000 newly inducted appointees.

Union Minister for DoPT, Jitendra Singh on Saturday promised to the Prime Minister that very soon his department will come out with the next instalment of appointment letters to meet the target of 10 lakh government jobs in the next few months.