Centre to launch special scheme to provide financial support to poor prisoners: Home Ministry

"It envisages provision of required financial support to poor persons who are in prisons and unable to afford the penalty or the bail amount," the Home Ministry said in an official release adding that this will enable poor prisoners, the majority of whom belong to socially disadvantaged or marginalized groups with lower education and income level, to get out of prison. The broad contours of the scheme have been finalised in consultation with concerned stakeholders under which the Centre will provide financial support to states in order to extend relief to those poor prisoners who are unable to avail bail or get released from prisons due to non-payment of fines, on account of financial constraints.

"To further strengthen the process, technology-driven solutions will be put in place to ensure that benefits reach the poor prisoners; reinforcing the E-prisons platform; strengthening of District Legal Services Authority and sensitization and capacity building of stakeholders to ensure that quality legal aid is made available to needy poor prisoners, etc," it further said.