Centre to scrutinise Covid compensation claims

"This is in pursuance of Hon'ble Supreme Court's Order dated 24th March 2022 passed in the Miscellaneous Application No. 1805 of 2021 in Writ Petition (Civil) No. 539 of 2021," the Union Health Ministry said in a statement.

The three member team to Maharashtra will be led by Sunil Gupta, Principal Consultant of the National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC). In Kerala it will be led by P Ravindran, advisor, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The team to Calicut in Gujarat will be led by Dr S Venkatesh, Principal Advisor at NCDC while in Andhra Pradesh the team will be headed by S.K. Singh, Director of NCDC.