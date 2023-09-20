Centre to seek passage of Women's Reservation Bill in Lok Sabha today

The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty Eighth Amendment) Bill, 2023 or the Women's Reservation Bill, was introduced in the Lok Sabha in the supplementary list of business on Tuesday.

It proposes that the reservation would continue for a period of 15 years and there would be a quota for SC and STs within the reserved seats for women.

The legislation however is unlikely to be implemented in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, sources said. It will be rolled out only after the delimitation process is over, most probably in 2029, they added.