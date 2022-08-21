'Centre trying to increase women personnel in police forces'

Shimla: Union minister Nityanand Rai on Sunday said the central government is making efforts to increase the number of women personnel in police forces across the country.

Addressing the inaugural session of National Conference of Women Police (NCWP) at Raj Bhavan here, the Union Minister of State for Home Affairs said that the participation of women in the police across the country is increasing and that women are doing better in all the fields.

The main focus of this conference is to address various gender specific issues related to women in police, and to further develop leadership quality among women, he added.

The minister highlighted the roles, opportunities and challenges faced by the women in police. "Our newly elected President Droupadi Murmu is a living example that now the country is progressing towards women empowerment," he said.