Centre writes to states over rising trend of influenza-like illnesses

New Delhi: The Health Ministry on Saturday warned that an increasing trend of Influenza-like Illnesses, and Severe Acute Respiratory Illnesses is being observed across the country.

“Under the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP), as reported by the states and union territories, an increasing trend of ILI/SARI is being observed across the country. Further, as per integrated sentinel based surveillance of ILI and SARI, an upswing of Influenza A is observed since the latter half of December 2022,” Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said in the letter.

“Of particular concern is the preponderance of Influenza A (H3N2) being detected in the samples being analysed in various labs,” said Bhushan, adding that young children, old-age people and people suffering from co-morbidites are particularly at risk and vulnerable to HIN1, H3N2, Adenoviruses, etc.