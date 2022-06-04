Centre writes to states to phase out Single Use Plastic

New Delhi: Of the 4,700-odd urban local bodies (ULBs) across India, only some 2,500 have notified the ban on single use plastic (SUP) from July 1, prompting the Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs (MoHUA) to ask them to phase out SUP and contribute to the overarching clean and green mandate.

A total of 2,591 out of 4,704 ULBs have already reported notification of SUP ban as per the directions of Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and the Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change (MoEF&CC), therefore, the states / UTs will need to ensure that the remaining 2,100-plus ULBs notify the same by June 30, the Ministry said on Saturday on the eve of World Environment Day.