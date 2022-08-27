Centre’s special drive from Oct 2 for disposal of pending matters

The Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) will be the Nodal Department and oversee the implementation of the Special campaign 2.0 which will focus on outstation offices in addition to the Ministries/ Departments and their attached/subordinate offices.

The Special Campaign 2022 is expected to cover outstation Post Offices, overseas mission/posts, Railway Stations, and other public offices in mission mode during the month-long campaign.

The preparatory phase of the Special Campaign will commence from September 14 and will continue till September 30, when, Ministries and Departments will identify the pendency in selected categories and finalise the campaign sites across their offices and complete necessary procedural requirements to conduct the Campaign. Training of nodal officers of the Special Campaign will be conducted on September 10.

Last year, the Swachhata Campaign was conducted in 6,154 sites, 21.9 lakh files were weeded out, 12.01 lakh sq feet of space was cleared and Rs 62 crore of revenue was earned by disposing scrap.