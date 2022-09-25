Chandigarh airport to be renamed after Bhagat Singh: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday announced that the Chandigarh airport will be renamed after Shaheed Bhagat Singh as a tribute to the great freedom fighter.

In his Mann Ki Baat radio broadcast where he referred to diverse issues, Modi spoke of climate change which he said is a major threat to marine ecosystems and also expressed concern about the "disturbing" menace of litter on beaches.

"It becomes our responsibility to make serious and continuous efforts to tackle these challenges," he said.

In the broadcast, Modi paid tributes to BJP ideologue Deendayal Upadhyay, saying he was a profound thinker and a great son of the country.

Modi also said that 130 crore Indians were filled with pride over the return of cheetahs to the country. He said a task force will monitor them and on the basis of that, it will be decided when people can see them.

He said that September 28 is an important day of 'Amrit Mahotsav' when the birth anniversary of Bhagat Singh will be celebrated.

"Just before the birth anniversary of Bhagat Singh, an important decision has been taken as a tribute to him. It has been decided that the Chandigarh airport will now be named after Shaheed Bhagat Singh. It had been in the waiting for a long time," Modi said.

He congratulated the people of Chandigarh, Punjab and Haryana, and the entire country for this decision.