Chandigarh University joins top 30 League in NIRF Rankings

Chandigarh University has bagged the second position among all universities and first position among private universities in Punjab and Tricity, in the prestigious rankings, said Sandhu, adding that the University secured an overall ranking of 48th among all universities and colleges of India, 4th position among all public and private institutions and first spot among all private institutions of Punjab and Tricity.

“This stellar performance of Chandigarh University in the NIRF rankings is a reflection of endorsement of the Varsity’s academic excellence and industry-training prowess from all stakeholders including industry, government and most importantly the students,” said Sandhu.