Chandigarh University joins top 30 League in NIRF Rankings

Chandigarh: Adding another jewel to its star-studded crown, Chandigarh University has secured 29th spot among all the public and private universities of the country in the NIRF Rankings 2022, becoming the youngest university to enter the top 30 league of Indian Universities, said S. Satnam Singh Sandhu, Chancellor, Chandigarh University on Saturday.
“Chandigarh University is not only the youngest but also the only university in the country to give consistently great performances in National and International rankings, such as QS world, QS Asia, NIRF or NAAC, and improving its position year after year,” said Sandhu, while addressing a press conference at Press Club here, hours after the National Institutional Ranking Framework Rankings-2022 were released by the Union Ministry of Education, Government of India.
Chandigarh University has bagged the second position among all universities and first position among private universities in Punjab and Tricity, in the prestigious rankings, said Sandhu, adding that the University secured an overall ranking of 48th among all universities and colleges of India, 4th position among all public and private institutions and first spot among all private institutions of Punjab and Tricity.
“This stellar performance of Chandigarh University in the NIRF rankings is a reflection of endorsement of the Varsity’s academic excellence and industry-training prowess from all stakeholders including industry, government and most importantly the students,” said Sandhu.
Presenting a detailed analysis of the NIRF rankings, Sandhu informed that Chandigarh University has secured an overall 3rd position among all engineering institutions and 2nd position among all private engineering institutions in Punjab and Tricity, and first spot amongst all private engineering institutions in Punjab, whereas it has bagged the 45th spot among all engineering universities and colleges of the country.
“Even in Management, we have secured 40th position among all institutions of the country, while securing second spot among all public and private institutions in Punjab and Tricity. In Architecture, we have bagged 19th position among all institutions of the country, while securing second spot among all public and private institutions in Punjab and Tricity,” he added.