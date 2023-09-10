Chandrababu Naidu sent to judicial custody till Sep 22

It was immediately not clear if the petition will be taken up for hearing immediately. The arguments, which began around 6 a.m., continued for nearly six hours.

While the prosecution sought 15 day judicial custody of Naidu, the TDP leader’s counsel opposed the same.

The hearing of arguments were completed around 3 p.m. and since then Naidu, his battery of lawyers, family members and TDP leaders were anxiously waiting for the judgment.

The TDP chief himself had made submissions before the judge. He called his arrest illegal and an act of political vendetta by the YSR Congress Party government.