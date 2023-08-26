Chandrayaan-3 landing point to be known as 'Shiv Shakti Point', says PM

The Moon’s Shiv Shakti point will be a symbol of unity from the Himalayas to Kanyakumari. The Shiv Shakti Point will inspire future generations in the direction of the use of science for the welfare of humanity, he underlined.

PM Modi further stated that earlier it was decided to name the point of the Chandrayaan-2 mission. But after the failure, a decision was taken to announce the naming after achieving the soft landing on the Moon and declare at once. “Tiranga (tricolour) is afloat on every home, in every heart and now on the Moon. What else could be the name of the point? The point on the Moon where Chandrayaan Mission-2 left traces would be called “Tiranga”.

The Tiranga Point will serve as an inspiration. It will be a symbol that will tell failure is not an end. It will also be a testimonial to the fact that if you are committed success is guaranteed. The Chandrayaan-3 Mission has inspired the whole generation and imbibed spirit. Every child who seeds the Moon will have the spirit of achievement inside him, he maintained.