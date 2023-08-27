Chandrayaan-3: Vikram lander relays data on Moon’s temperature

New Delhi: The Chandrayaan-3 lander module which landed on the Moon’s surface successfully has begun doing its set experiments and subsequently relaying them back to ISRO headquarters.

In its latest update, ISRO on Sunday put out the first observations recorded by the ‘ChaSTE’ payload onboard Vikram Lander.

Chandra’s Surface Thermophysical Experiment (ChaSTE) payload was attached to measure the thermal conductivity and temperature on the moon. The payload was developed by a team led by the Space Physics Laboratory (SPL), VSSC in collaboration with Physical Research Laboratory, Ahmedabad

The payload attached to the lander recorded the variation of temperature on the lunar surface with an increase in depth. ISRO shared a graph on X, formerly Twitter, which showed the change in temperature on the moon’s surface and underneath.

At a depth of 8 cm, the payload recorded temperature as low as (-) 10 degrees centigrade. With the gradual rise towards the surface, the temperature too could be seen rising.

Above the surface, the graph showed a relative stagnancy in temperature between 50-60 degrees centigrade.