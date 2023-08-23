Chandrayaan-3’s landing on Moon | Political leaders congratulate ISRO

Srinagar, Aug 23: Political leaders in Jammu and Kashmir have congratulated ISRO for landing of Chandrayaan-3 on Moon. The leaders include Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti, Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari, Sajad Gani Lone, Ravinder Raina and Vikar Rasool Wani
Senior National Conference leader and party vice president Omar Abdullah said on X: "So very pleased for the scientists at @isro. After the setback with #Chandrayaan2 in 2019 they dusted themselves off, wiped off the tears of disappointment & started again determined to succeed. They have taught us that a setback is not a failure, it’s a lesson to learn from. Today India became the 1st nation to land a probe softly on the south side of the moon. Hats off to the “Never Give In” spirit exemplified by @isro. #Chandrayaan3"
PDP president Mehbooba said that it “is a proud movement for all of us.” "Heartiest congratulations to @isro for #chandrayaan3’s successful landing on the moon. A proud moment for all of us which wouldn’t have been possible without their sheer perseverance & dedication, " she posted on X.
Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari said , "Felicitations to all the countrymen on the successful accomplishment of ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 mission. It is a moment that all of us were waiting with bated breath for all this time."
"The diligence with which ISRO and its allied departments accomplished the mission deserves due praise and accolades. Proud moment for whole nation," he said.
Peoples Conference chairman Sajad Gani Lone said it was a remarkable comeback for ISRO. "India is now a proud member of a very exclusive and select band of countries," he said.
J&K BJP President Ravinder Raina congratulated the ISRO scientists for the successful mission. He said that the successful soft landing of Chandrayaan -3 on the south pole of moon has created a history bringing the nation on the front row of the nations having excellence in the field.
“Every Indian living in every part of the world deserves the congratulation feast as he or she has prayed from the core of the heart for the success of the mission. The day is not far away, when the nation will achieve more successes in this vast universe,”he said.
Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) president Vikar Rasool Wani said, "My heartiest congratulations to ISRO and the entire team of the mission." It is a proud moment for every Indian, he said.