Chandrayaan-3’s landing on Moon | Political leaders congratulate ISRO

J&K BJP President Ravinder Raina congratulated the ISRO scientists for the successful mission. He said that the successful soft landing of Chandrayaan -3 on the south pole of moon has created a history bringing the nation on the front row of the nations having excellence in the field.

“Every Indian living in every part of the world deserves the congratulation feast as he or she has prayed from the core of the heart for the success of the mission. The day is not far away, when the nation will achieve more successes in this vast universe,”he said.

Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) president Vikar Rasool Wani said, "My heartiest congratulations to ISRO and the entire team of the mission." It is a proud moment for every Indian, he said.