Chandrayaan proved India’s capability for cost-effective space missions: Jitendra Singh

Indore: Chandrayaan-3 has proved India’s capability for cost-effective Space missions, Union Minister of State for Space, Jitendra Singh said Saturday.

Speaking at an interactive meet of intellectuals, prominent citizens, and media persons here, Singh said that India’s space missions were designed to be cost effective.

The minister further elaborated saying, “The Russian moon mission, that was unsuccessful, cost Rs 16,000 crore, and our (Chandrayaan-3) mission cost just around Rs 600 crore. Consider, Hollywood films based on Moon and Space Missions cost over Rs.600 crore.”

“We have learnt to compensate for cost through our skills,” said Singh, who is also the Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science and Technology; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, and Atomic Energy.