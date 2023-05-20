Charge against govt’s demonetisation vindicated: CPI (M)

In a statement the party said, “RBI has withdrawn Rs 2,000 note from circulation. The Poli Bureau of the CPI(M) firmly believes that this move virtually reverses 2016 demonetisation, grandly announced as the answer to India’s problems of black money, corruption, terrorist funding and promoting digital economy. A dismal failure on all counts. Based on earlier experience, rather than cleaning up the stock of black money held in Rs 2,000 currency notes, this move has a further potential of legitimising it.” The party alleged that the government made demon disaster and crippled crores of livelihoods, , destroying the informal economy and MSMEs that contribute most to employment generation and GDP growth.