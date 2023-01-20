Chargesheet can’t be put in public domain: SC

Dismissing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking free public access to chargesheets, a bench of Justices M R Shah and C T Ravikumar said uploading a chargesheet would be contrary to the provisions of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

The bench termed as "misplaced" the reliance made by Advocate Prashant Bhushan on the Court's judgment in the Youth Bar Association Case in which directions were issued to the police to upload the FIRs in website within 24 hours except in sensitive cases like rape and sexual offences.