Cheaper fuel, jobs and harmony: Rahul's promises in letter

The party on Friday announced that it will deliver Rahul Gandhi's letter to each house along with a charge sheet against the Central government from January 26. The letter is signed off as "aapka apna Rahul (your own Rahul)".

The letter is written in all regional languages and the exercise is an attempt by the Congress to reap the political benefits from the Bharat Jodo Yatra. Gandhi in his letter has tried to touch all the subjects. He mentions that this is written after completing the historic, 3,500 km long Bharat Jodo Yatra where millions of Indians walked with him from Kanyakumari to Kashmir.