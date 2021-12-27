Checking of narcotics abuse | Amit Shah directs creation of call centre, canine squad, task forces

The meeting was organised by the federal anti-narcotics agency, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), and it was attended by the secretaries and police chiefs of various states and the Centre.

“As per survey reports, the number of drug abusers has increased approximately 7 folds in the last two decades, which is alarming.

“To protect, especially our children and youth, the home minister emphasised that there is a need to create awareness against drugs and its ill-effects from a young age by incorporating it in academic curriculum,” the statement said.

Shah “reviewed the prevailing drug trafficking and abuse scenario in the country and expressed his concerns over its emergence as national threat.”