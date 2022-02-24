Child born from 2nd wife of deceased employee is eligible for compassionate appointment: SC

New Delhi: A child born from the second wife of a deceased employee is eligible for compassionate appointment, the Supreme Court on Thursday said as it held that a policy, which has the force of law, must not discriminate on grounds including that of descent.

The top court said that while the compassionate appointment is an exception to the constitutional guarantee under Article 16, a policy for compassionate appointment must be consistent with the mandate of Articles 14 and 16 of the Constitution.