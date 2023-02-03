China imposes communications crackdown on Tibetans

The communications clampdown in Drago county is the latest measure by Chinese authorities to bring locals to heel following the demolitions of huge Buddha statues in the area beginning 2021, as monks and local residents were forced to watch, sources in the region said, RFA reported.

"Beginning January this year, local Chinese authorities in Drago county have warned Tibetans living in the region to stop communicating with people outside Tibet," said one of the sources who requested anonymity for safety concerns.