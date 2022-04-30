China permits Indian students to return on ‘need-assessed’ basis

New Delhi, Apr 29: China has allowed return of Indian students to its various universities on a “need-assessed basis”, according to the Indian Embassy in China.
According to the Embassy, following the meeting of External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on March 25, the Chinese side has expressed its willingness to consider facilitating the return of Indian students to China on a need-assessed basis.
In order to facilitate this, the Indian Embassy intends to prepare a list of such students which will be shared with the Chinese side for their consideration.
The embassy has come up with a form and requested Indian students to fill out citing their necessity.