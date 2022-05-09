China’s intent has been to keep the boundary issue alive: Army Chief

New Delhi: China seems to lack the intention to find a resolution to the border dispute at the Line of Actual Control, Army Chief General Manoj Pande said on Monday, stressing that Indian troops continue to hold important positions along the LAC.

During an interaction with media persons, General Pande said, "Our guidance to them (troops deployed at LAC) is to be firm and resolute and prevent any attempt to alter the status quo."

Talking about the current situation at the border and China's intention, General Pande stated:

"The basic issue remains the resolution of the border. What we see is that China's intent has been to keep the boundary issue alive. What we need as a country is a 'Whole of nation' approach and in the military domain, this is to prevent and counter any attempt to alter the status quo at the LAC."