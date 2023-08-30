'Chinese army constructing bunkers, tunnels at Aksai Chin'

Reacting to the map, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Tuesday that "China has put out maps with territories (that are) not theirs. (It is an) old habit.

"Just by putting out maps with parts of India... this doesn't change anything. Our government is very clear about what our territory is. Making absurd claims does not make other people's territories yours," he added.

Also on Tuesday, India lodged a strong protest with China on the release of a so-called "standard map".