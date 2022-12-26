'Chinese intrusion attempts in Arunachal to collect rare Himalayan herb'

New Delhi, Dec 26: Numerous attempts of Chinese intrusion into Indian territory were to collect rare Himalayan herb 'Keeda Jadi' (Cordyceps), Indo-Pacific Centre for Strategic Communications (IPCSC) has said.

Cordyceps, also known as caterpillar fungus or the Himalayan gold, is an expensive herbal medicine in China.

An IPCSC report has accused Chinese soldiers of illegally entering Arunachal Pradesh in search of the fungus - mainly found in the Indian Himalayas and on the high altitude region of the plateau in southwestern China.

Globally, in 2022, Cordyceps market has been valued at $1,072.50 million and China is its largest producer as well as exporter.