Chinese spy reportedly present during Dalai Lama's sermon in Bodh Gaya

Patna: Security agencies are on high alert after reports of a woman Chinese spy in Bihar's Bodh Gaya.

Sources said that the alleged spy, named Sang Zeolone, was present during the sermon of the Dalai Lama during the Kaal Chakra Puja in Gaya a few days ago and has now disappeared.

Gaya police issued her sketch, apart from passport and visa numbers which are EH2722976 and 901BAA2J, respectively. Shockingly, the alleged Chinese spy was staying in various places in the country, especially in Gaya for the last 2 years but her travel history and purpose of visit in India are not available with the foreign section. Gaya police also described her as slim and having short hair.

The police said that the alleged Chinese spy made several hideouts in and around Bodh Gaya probably to keep a tab on the activities of the Dalai Lama.