Chugh lashes out at AAP govt for not taking action against official laxity in security during PM's Punjab visit in 2021

Punjab, March 7: BJP's national general secretary Tarun Chugh today took strong exception to the fact that the AAP government in Punjab has been sleeping on the Supreme Court report on violation of security norms during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Punjab in 2221.
Chugh demanded that strict disciplinary action be taken against all those officers who put Modi's security at stake, a statement by the leader said.
As the incident happened close to the Indo-Pak border in Ferozepur it called for a strict action against erring officials.
Chugh said that the AAP government dumping the Supreme Court report indicates it is in agreement with subversive forces that posed threats to the life of the prime minister.
He said the then Congress government deliberately plotted against the prime minister, but it is so unfortunate that the AAP govt is condoning the grave lapse of officials.