Chugh offers tributes at IAF's Eastern headquarters

He said that it was an exciting and proud experience to visit the centre and lauded the operations of Eastern Air Command which had brought laurels to the nation.

Eastern Air Command (EAC), one of the arms of the Indian Air Force, handles air operations across a large area. It covers approximately three lakh square kilometres and comprises seven north eastern states, Sikkim, West Bengal, Bihar, and parts of Orissa and Jharkhand.

The jurisdiction comprises a lengthy international border with China, Nepal, Bhutan, Myanmar, and Bangladesh. Aside from regular air base operations, this command takes great satisfaction in providing airlift and air supplies to isolated communities in the country's far east.